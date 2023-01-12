Heavy rainfall will continue into Friday morning as an atmospheric river system makes its way though Western Washington.

The rain is likely to persist throughout the region on Friday as temperatures reach into the mid 50s, said Logan Johnson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle.

“Typical January weather will continue,” he said. “It’ll be cloudy, gray and rainy.”

Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring more rain, with temperatures remaining in the mid 50s.

The start of next week will be cooler, as high temperatures will reach only into the upper 40s, Johnson said.