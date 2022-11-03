Winter is coming, Seattle!

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and well-below-normal temperatures in our region Friday into next week.

This recipe calls for snow in the passes and potential river flooding, said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Related How to drive on WA passes in winterlike weather

Expect heavy rainfall across the region Thursday evening through Saturday evening, with the heaviest amounts reaching 4-6 inches over the Olympics and Cascade mountains.

As strong winds arrive Thursday afternoon through Friday night, localized power outages are possible. The highest winds will be along the coast and in areas north of Everett, Michalski said, as well as down the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Friday.

Snow is expected in the North Cascades and areas above 4,000 feet in elevation. Highway 20 in the North Cascades will close at 6 p.m. Thursday from milepost 134 to 171 due to avalanche danger.

Advertising

Whoa! Winter did a sneaky up on the North Cascades. Heavy snow and rain are a recipe for avalanche, so for the safety of crews and the public we are temporarily closing SR 20 starting at 6PM tomorrow (Nov.. 3), from milepost 134 to 171. Reopening will be assessed early next week. pic.twitter.com/mchWz5PZur — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 3, 2022

But wait, there’s more!

Behind this weekend system, a cooler air mass with temperatures in the 30s and 40s settles into the region. We’ll cool off even more on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 20s and a small chance of lowland precipitation.

“Certainly the air mass is cool enough to support any snowfall, but the question is whether or not there is any lingering precipitation,” Michalski said.