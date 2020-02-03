Don’t panic about any snowflakes you see Monday at higher elevations in the Seattle area, in the mountain foothills or around the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

They’re not going to last, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

While some areas could see as much as an inch of the white stuff “here and there” Monday, Felton said, it will melt as temperatures soon warm up into the mid- to upper 50s.

Most of the Seattle area is expected to get a dry spell Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. After that, rain will remain the primary concern, weather-wise.

“There’s another round of heavy precipitation on the way that will last from Tuesday night through at least Thursday,” Felton said. That sets us up for higher chances of widespread flooding and landslide risks.

Numerous rivers could reach flood stage this week as more rain comes, especially later in the week, according to the weather service, which posts flood information at weather.gov/sew.

A short dry period is possible Friday morning, but a new frontal system will arrive that evening, according to the weather service.

