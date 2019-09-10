So much rain fell in Everett on Monday that two streets were closed temporarily, a high school was closed Tuesday and one man took to his kayak for a row down the road.

Water was so deep at the intersection of 16th Street and McDougall Avenue and in the 1800 block of West Marine View Drive that both areas closed for a time, according to the City of Everett.

The National Weather Service in Seattle reported that more than 2 inches of rain had fallen in Maltby, near Everett, by 7:30 p.m. Monday.

“We’ve had some reports of heavy rain around Everett this evening,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Radar indicates in excess of an inch has fallen on the north side of the city in the past hour. If you’re in the region or headed that way, use extra caution.”

Heavy flooding Monday night at Everett High School led school administrators to cancel classes all day Tuesday, according to the school’s website.

“Emergency crews are working to restore all impacted classrooms to full working order. Updates will be provided as soon as more information is available,” the notice read.

Jaden Bigelow, an 18-year-old who was in a kayak on Everett’s flooded streets, told KOMO News he was relishing the ride. “I’m enjoying it; I’ll say that,” he told the station.

City of Everett crews out in the middle of the road trying to clear all of the water that’s flooded several streets off Broadway. A kayaker is watching nearby. pic.twitter.com/7UbPtzlie7 — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) September 10, 2019

The city’s Public Works Department told KOMO that more rain fell in Everett on Monday than the city’s system had the capacity to manage.

Ted Buehner, the meteorologist for North Sound Radio and a retired National Weather Service meteorologist, said this year is a “neutral” year as opposed to being either a La Niña or El Niño year. Historically, neutral years have been when the most flooding events and the most severe wind events occur, he said in a recent interview with The Seattle Times.

Here are some tips for how to prepare for flooding or what to do when it occurs:

Before a flood

Assemble a disaster-supply kit.

Make sure everyone in your household knows emergency phone numbers and when to call them.

Learn evacuation routes and emergency-shelter locations.

Make arrangements for housing, should you need to evacuate.

Designate meeting places and phone numbers to use in case family members are separated.

Teach all family members how and when to turn off gas, electricity and water lines.

If a flood is imminent

Store valuables and electronics higher up — close to the ceiling, or on the second story or in your attic if you have one.

Ensure underground storage tanks are sealed and secure.

Learn how to use sandbags and where you can get them.

Keep storm drains free of leaves and other debris.

During and after a flood