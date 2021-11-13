Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are expected to last through Monday in the Seattle area, meteorologists say, which has the potential to cause some urban flooding, power outages, tree damage and river overflows.

Although there was a break from rainfall Saturday, the rain is expected to pick up Sunday and last through at least Monday, said Justin Pullin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Seattle.

It’s estimated the Seattle area will get 2 to 3 inches of rain by Monday, Pullin said. Since Wednesday, Seattle has had about 2 inches of rain.

“Heavy rain will be settling in by the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday,” Pullin said.

Until Monday, gusty winds will reach 30 mph to 40 mph, Pullin added.

There’s a possibility for some urban flooding, landslides and river overflows, Pullin said. In King County, the Snoqualmie River was expected to be at a “minor” flood stage until late Saturday or early Sunday. The river was at about 56 1/2 half feet and anything above 56 feet is considered flooding.

Although the water has begun receding, Pullin said, there will be widespread flooding on roads and farmland in Fall City, Carnation and Duvall.