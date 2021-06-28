Temperatures tied Seattle’s all-time record high early Sunday afternoon, reaching a sweltering 103 degrees, and Monday is supposed to be even hotter.

Some areas in Western Washington, including Seattle, could reach 110 degrees Monday, according to Jeff Michalski, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Seattle. And some areas surrounding Seattle could get closer to 115.

“Within that range [110 to 115] is a possibility,” Michalski said.

And don’t expect for temperatures to dip substantially by Tuesday, he added. The current forecast predicts that temperatures in the Seattle area will be in the low to mid-90s, which is around 20 degrees above what is normal for Seattle this time of year, Michalski said.

The so-called heat dome — a heat wave that sits over one region — has stretched across the western United States for nearly two weeks, setting record temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Western Washington, effective through Monday evening.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how residents are coping, and resources provided for those trying to beat the heat.