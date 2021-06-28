By

Temperatures tied Seattle’s all-time record high early Sunday afternoon, reaching a sweltering 103 degrees, and Monday is supposed to be even hotter.

Some areas in Western Washington, including Seattle, could reach 110 degrees Monday, according to Jeff Michalski, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Seattle. And some areas surrounding Seattle could get closer to 115.

“Within that range [110 to 115] is a possibility,” Michalski said.

And don’t expect for temperatures to dip substantially by Tuesday, he added. The current forecast predicts that temperatures in the Seattle area will be in the low to mid-90s, which is around 20 degrees above what is normal for Seattle this time of year, Michalski said.

The so-called heat dome — a heat wave that sits over one region — has stretched across the western United States for nearly two weeks, setting record temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Western Washington, effective through Monday evening.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how residents are coping, and resources provided for those trying to beat the heat.

Heat wave resources

Today will be the steamiest day yet as a hot wind sweeps down the slopes of the Cascade mountain range, setting us on a pace to shatter the brand-new record set yesterday in the Seattle area. Then we may see "the biggest cool-down ever" (but the forecast is, ahem, not what anyone here would normally consider cool). Homeless people and those in low-income housing are struggling in the dangerous conditions, and Washington's fruit growers are fearing for their crops.

Two people died in King County drownings yesterday as sweltering residents flocked to lakes. The first death happened at Kirkland's O.O. Denny Park, and the second at Angle Lake in SeaTac.

Resources to help you stay cool:

  • Take precautions against heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and be aware of how to recognize them.
  • Get a better night's sleep with these six cooling tips.
  • Head to a place that can help you chill out. Our guide includes an interactive map. 
  • Stay safe on the water. Know how to prevent dangerous situations — and, if you get in over your head, remember what rescuers call the 1-10-1 rule.
  • Help your pets stay healthy in this heat.





—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

