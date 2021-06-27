Saturday was a history-making scorcher throughout the Seattle area — and Sunday is supposed to be even hotter

Sunday’s temperatures could set records. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures could get to 106 degrees around Seattle Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The airport’s all-time high for any day, in any month, is 103, set in July 2009.

On Saturday, fans and air conditioners were sold out at many stores, and parking lots at swimming beaches were crammed by noon. But even as the city sizzled, government services remained stable, per Seattle’s emergency operations center. There had been no major surges in electricity use, water use or 911 calls, a spokesperson said Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologists have called the weekend forecast an “unprecedented event.” The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Western Washington, effective through Monday evening.

The so-called heat dome — a heat wave that sits over one region — has stretched across the western United States for nearly two weeks, setting record temperatures.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how residents are coping, and resources provided for those trying to beat the heat.

Advertising