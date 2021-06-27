Saturday was a history-making scorcher throughout the Seattle area — and Sunday is supposed to be even hotter
Sunday’s temperatures could set records. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures could get to 106 degrees around Seattle Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The airport’s all-time high for any day, in any month, is 103, set in July 2009.
On Saturday, fans and air conditioners were sold out at many stores, and parking lots at swimming beaches were crammed by noon. But even as the city sizzled, government services remained stable, per Seattle’s emergency operations center. There had been no major surges in electricity use, water use or 911 calls, a spokesperson said Saturday afternoon.
Meteorologists have called the weekend forecast an “unprecedented event.” The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Western Washington, effective through Monday evening.
The so-called heat dome — a heat wave that sits over one region — has stretched across the western United States for nearly two weeks, setting record temperatures.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how residents are coping, and resources provided for those trying to beat the heat.
Several parts of Western Washington are expected to exceed their hottest all-time record high today, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Seattle is expected to top out at 104 degrees today, surpassing the previous record held at 103 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. By 7:30 a.m., the Emerald City was already at 79 degrees.
Today's lowest temperature, set at 73 degrees this morning, will break Seattle's all-time record for max low temperature. The previous record was set at 72 degrees on June 29, 2009.
Temperatures are expected to tip over the 110 degree mark Monday.
Washington's capital city, Olympia, will be slightly hotter today with a high of 107 degrees. Bellingham is forecasted to hit 97 degrees.
—Anna Patrick, The Seattle Times
Seward Park in South Seattle sees early start of crowds
At Seward Park in south Seattle, parking lots were full and spilling over into side streets by 9 a.m., by which time the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s University of Washington station was charting 84-degree heat. Dozens of pleasure boats studded the Andrews Bay anchorage on the west side of the Seward Park peninsula.
Park-goers were readying to keep themselves and their loved ones cool as the temperature continued to rise.
Near the Seward Park Clay Studio, Lana Makhanik was throwing a ball for her German Shepherd-Husky mix, Bandit, to chase into the water and feeling grateful that the dog had recently discovered a love for swimming.
“It’s a godsend. I don’t know how else I’d keep this dog cool,” she said.
In pursuit of his ball, Bandit wended his way through the gathering water traffic of paddleboarders, free swimmers and children on float toys.
On the opposite side of the park, Martha Aby was setting up a Coleman sun shelter with her husband and two-year-old daughter. Their Judkins Park home has two rooms with air conditioning, she said, but her daughter had a hard time getting to sleep the previous night. The family plans to “be in the water as much as possible” before naptime Sunday.
—Katherine A. Long, The Seattle Times
Spokanites, and tourists, find refuge from the ‘unprecedented’ heat at city’s free cooling centers
SPOKANE —Tina Gard and Ron Anderson have not seen each other since they graduated high school — in 1984.
The two reconnected on Facebook a few years ago, and it didn't take long for them to start hoping for a post-pandemic vacation to see each other. They decided to meet in Spokane.
It was in the newly opened cooling center of Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon that the two old friends found themselves living that vacation they talked about months before.
As guests at the Montvale downtown, they planned to spend the rest of their vacation spontaneously, in spite of the heat wave sweeping through the Pacific Northwest.
“We’re looking for adventures,” Gard said. “This whole trip was so spontaneous.”
The City of Spokane set the cooling center up in one of the Looff Carrousel multipurpose rooms. The center opened 11 a.m. Saturday, with disposable masks, water and air conditioning all provided by the city .
Andrew Wellis, park ranger supervisor at Riverfront Park, supervised the cooling center as it opened.
Though it was not a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd, Wellis said he expected more people to come through as the late afternoon sun warmed the park.
“This week was kind of unprecedented with the heat,” Wellis said.
Brian Coddington, City of Spokane director of communications, said the cooling centers will stay open as long as the days exceed 100 degrees.
Scorching weather made Saturday the second hottest day in Seattle on record
Saturday was a history-making scorcher for Seattle.
The National Weather Service reported the temperature peaked at 102 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport about 4 p.m. That broke the previous June record of 96 degrees in 2017, and came one degree shy of the hottest day ever registered at the airport, in July 2009.
The average high there for June 26 is a sweet, not sweaty 73 degrees, the weather service said.
Some other Puget Sound locations were just as hot or hotter Saturday, with 100-plus reported in Issaquah, Spanaway, Bellevue, Carnation and Maltby. The heat wave is expected to crest Sunday and Monday, meteorologist Maddie Kristell with the weather service said.
“Monday clocks in a bit hotter,” she said, describing the blazing weekend as somewhat unprecedented. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but anywhere from 108 to 110 degrees is not out of the question … It’s difficult to pin an event down like this, when we don’t have a previous event to compare it to.”
Even as the city sizzled, government services remained stable, per Seattle’s emergency operations center. There had been no major surges in electricity use, water use or 911 calls, a spokesperson said Saturday afternoon.
