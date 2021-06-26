Heat records are likely to be broken throughout the Puget Sound over the weekend, with temperatures predicted to reach beyond 100 degrees.

Meteorologists have called the weekend forecast an “unprecedented event.” The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Western Washington, effective through Monday evening.

The so-called heat dome — a heat wave that sits over one region — has stretched across the western United States for nearly two weeks, setting record temperatures from Omaha to Death Valley.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how residents are coping, and resources provided for those trying to beat the heat.