Heat records are likely to be broken throughout the Puget Sound over the weekend, with temperatures predicted to reach beyond 100 degrees.
Meteorologists have called the weekend forecast an “unprecedented event.” The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Western Washington, effective through Monday evening.
The so-called heat dome — a heat wave that sits over one region — has stretched across the western United States for nearly two weeks, setting record temperatures from Omaha to Death Valley.
Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how residents are coping, and resources provided for those trying to beat the heat.
Captain the yellow lab was refreshed after a plunge into Lake Washington at Magnuson Park Saturday morning and a sloshing bowl of water poured by owner Dji Reinhard in the back of her station wagon In the parking lot.
“He goes swimming every day,” Reinhard said.
She was more anxious about her own plans for the day, which include an outdoor wedding in Snohomish.
“Oh my god,” she said, hoping to prep by drinking iced tea, “no sugar, extra ice.”
The sun was already beating down in Magnuson Park at 9:30am Saturday as dozens of exercise enthusiasts in neon green shirts took part in an annual Pride run/walk out on by the Seattle Frontunners Club.
“It’s brutal out here,” 46-year-old Columbia City resident Jason Hong said, gulping air after completing a 5K.
Hong thought about skipping the event due to the heat but was determined to “just show up and support the community,” he said, planning to cool off with a dip in Lake Washington.
Cheerleaders with rainbow pompons applauded the participants as Jake Federowski handed out cup after cup of water. Some finishers poured the water over their heads.
“I’m sweating and I haven’t even run!” the 25-year-old from Queen Anne said, laughing.
—Daniel Beekman
The heat wave is here
It's going to be a hot one.
The average high temperature at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for June 26 is 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The airport reached that temperature today at 7:30 a.m.