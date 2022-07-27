Efforts to stay cool were in full effect Tuesday, the first day of Washington’s heat wave.

Wednesday, unfortunately, is not expected to offer much relief.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will remain in effect until Friday evening for Seattle and the rest of the Pacific Northwest.

The current high temperature forecast for Wednesday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the city’s official weather is recorded, is 93 degrees. The overnight low is expected to drop to 68.

On Tuesday, the high broke a Seattle record and the city opened cooling centers for people seeking relief.

Early Tuesday afternoon, air quality plunged in parts of the Puget Sound region due to high temperatures, and the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued an ozone alert.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how people are coping, and resources for those trying to stay cool.