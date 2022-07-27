Kyle Daniel is a nursery and landscape specialist in the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Agriculture at Purdue University. In this video, he explains when and how much garden and landscape plants should be watered during periods of high heat and drought.
With much of the country dealing with high temperatures and lack of rain, Daniel says plants may be suffering from heat stress, which causes damage. Since water is not moving nutrients from the soil to plants, long-term damage can occur for up to four years in some evergreen plants. He says it is important to properly water plants in order to reduce short- and long-term problems.
Daniel says residents should use around one inch of water per week on most landscape plants. The amount of water put into the ground can be measured using a rain gauge. The ideal time to water plants is early in the morning.
However, Daniel stresses that getting water in the ground is the most important thing, regardless of time. Annual plants require more watering than others due to how rapidly they grow during the summer. He recommends watering annuals twice a week.
—Associated Press
Safety tips for exercising in the heat
Scott Lawrance is a clinical professor and director of athletic training education in the Department of Health and Kinesiology at Purdue University. In this video, Smith explains heat illnesses and how to exercise safely in the extreme heat.
Lawrence says a heat illness happens during exercise when your body generates more heat than it can get rid of. There are four types of common heat illnesses that Lawrence says can range from minor to life-threatening, including heat syncope, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Signs to look for include extreme fatigue, muscle cramping, hot red skin, dizziness, nausea, a fast weak pulse and more.
Lawrence recommends moving exercises to the mornings and evenings, taking frequent rest breaks, hydrating and lowering your intensity.
Lawrence says to lower your expectations and recognize your body has to work a lot harder in the heat to do the same workout you typically do. If heat illness occurs, Lawrence says, go indoors, drink fluids, eat foods high in sodium and remove excess clothing or equipment.
For more severe cases, Lawrence says, a person may need to be rapidly cooled in a pool or tub. In these cases, he says it’s important to get medical attention.