Efforts to stay cool were in full effect Tuesday, the first day of Washington’s heat wave.

Wednesday, unfortunately, is not expected to offer much relief.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will remain in effect until Friday evening for Seattle and the rest of the Pacific Northwest.

The current high temperature forecast for Wednesday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the city’s official weather is recorded, is 93 degrees. The overnight low is expected to drop to 68.

On Tuesday, the high broke a Seattle record and the city opened cooling centers for people seeking relief.

Early Tuesday afternoon, air quality plunged in parts of the Puget Sound region due to high temperatures, and the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued an ozone alert.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how people are coping, and resources for those trying to stay cool.

A person dives into the water from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

How to water plants during extreme heat

Kyle Daniel is a nursery and landscape specialist in the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Agriculture at Purdue University. In this video, he explains when and how much garden and landscape plants should be watered during periods of high heat and drought.

With much of the country dealing with high temperatures and lack of rain, Daniel says plants may be suffering from heat stress, which causes damage. Since water is not moving nutrients from the soil to plants, long-term damage can occur for up to four years in some evergreen plants. He says it is important to properly water plants in order to reduce short- and long-term problems.

Daniel says residents should use around one inch of water per week on most landscape plants. The amount of water put into the ground can be measured using a rain gauge. The ideal time to water plants is early in the morning.

However, Daniel stresses that getting water in the ground is the most important thing, regardless of time. Annual plants require more watering than others due to how rapidly they grow during the summer. He recommends watering annuals twice a week.

—Associated Press
Safety tips for exercising in the heat

Scott Lawrance is a clinical professor and director of athletic training education in the Department of Health and Kinesiology at Purdue University. In this video, Smith explains heat illnesses and how to exercise safely in the extreme heat.

Lawrence says a heat illness happens during exercise when your body generates more heat than it can get rid of. There are four types of common heat illnesses that Lawrence says can range from minor to life-threatening, including heat syncope, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Signs to look for include extreme fatigue, muscle cramping, hot red skin, dizziness, nausea, a fast weak pulse and more.

Lawrence recommends moving exercises to the mornings and evenings, taking frequent rest breaks, hydrating and lowering your intensity.

Lawrence says to lower your expectations and recognize your body has to work a lot harder in the heat to do the same workout you typically do. If heat illness occurs, Lawrence says, go indoors, drink fluids, eat foods high in sodium and remove excess clothing or equipment.

For more severe cases, Lawrence says, a person may need to be rapidly cooled in a pool or tub. In these cases, he says it’s important to get medical attention.

—Associated Press
