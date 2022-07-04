After a chilly and soggy start to the holiday weekend, the Fourth of July is shaping up to be mostly dry in the Seattle area.

Folks can expect high temperatures in the upper 60s or low 70s today, said Mary Butwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“The clouds that we are seeing right now, they’ll gradually start to scatter out. It probably won’t get completely clear, but it will improve,” she said Monday morning.

While some showers are expected in the area, “those will gradually come to an end later this afternoon, early evening,” Butwin said.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with a few rain showers scattered around the area. #wawx pic.twitter.com/6BBPaWOfUr — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 4, 2022

So good news for fireworks fanatics: By tonight it should be mostly dry throughout the region.

Not too dry, though. Butwin said people should “be fire aware,” especially in grassy areas, but with recent rains, the fire risk in Western Washington remains low.

So what can we expect immediately after the holiday? Butwin said there may be a short break in the clouds Tuesday, but the pattern of rain isn’t going away – the forecast suggests a repeat of wet and overcast weather starting later this week, Butwin said.