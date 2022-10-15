The smoke-filled air west of the Cascades is expected to linger Sunday, and pose health risks for people outside, until marine air begins to arrive early next week.

Air will be “mainly unhealthy across much of Puget Sound, and that will continue through Sunday, with east winds billowing,” meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch, of the National Weather Service, said Saturday evening. The high on Sunday is expected to reach 79 degrees.

Conditions were already worsening Saturday afternoon, as east winds pushed the smoke toward populated areas, raising levels to unhealthy throughout the area, and very unhealthy near the mountains, Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said in a 5:22 p.m. update.

“Everyone should be taking steps to reduce their exposure,” the alert said.

The Bolt Creek fire west of Stevens Pass, one of at least nine blazes in the state, covered 14,000 acres and was 41% contained, authorities said.

Winds will be light in the urban areas at 5 to 10 mph Sunday, but reaching 25 mph in the Cascade foothill valleys for places such as Darrington, said DeFlitch.

The weather service reissued its red flag warning, indicating a high risk of fire spread, through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Residents of Baring and Index, near the Bolt Creek fire, were warned to prepare for evacuation if fire conditions worsen. Highway 2 remained open Saturday evening, but authorities said it could close with little warning.

DeFlitch said that as winds shift to onshore Monday more humidity will reach the mountains and reduce the fire danger. Friday is the soonest that precipitation will arrive, the weather service predicts.

Meanwhile in South Seattle, unhealthy air led organizers of the annual Duwamish Alive! fall cleanup event Saturday to cancel their work to remove waterway trash and plant native species, the West Seattle Blog reported.

In other words, environmental work thwarted by a toxic environment.