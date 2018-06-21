The longest day of the year is Thursday, as summer begins. Here's some quick solstice trivia and a note from a warm-weather naysayer: "I absolutely detest the summer."
You probably already know that Thursday marks the official beginning of summer for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. So here are some trivia tidbits about the longest day of the year.
Some quick facts:
1. In Seattle, the sun rose Thursday at 5:11 a.m. and sets at 9:10 p.m., leaving us with 16 hours of light.
2. Astronomers can calculate an exact moment for the solstice, when Earth reaches the point in its orbit where the North Pole is angled closest to the sun. That moment was at 3:07 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time Thursday.
3. Last year, 13,000 people gathered at Stonehenge, England, to watch the sun rise and to celebrate Litha, a sacred holiday honoring the solstice.
Wait, there are people among us who hate summer?!
As hard as it may be to believe for people who love warmth and dread the short days of the colder months, a fair number of Puget Sounders feel relief at the solstice’s passing. Meet Aja Petee, who sent this message after we wrote about seasonal affective disorder (SAD):
“I’m originally from Southern California but have lived in the Pacific Northwest for almost 9 years. I do suffer from SAD but of a different type — I absolutely detest the summer.
