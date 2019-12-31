Gusts of wind from the south could put the kibosh on the New Year’s Eve fireworks show scheduled for Tuesday night at Seattle Center.

The weather system heading into the Puget Sound region is forecast to bring rain in the morning and showers much of the day, said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

But the bigger news, she said, is the wind that’s along for the ride.

Kovacik said the weather service is expecting sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of up to 40 to 45 mph.

That kind of wind would make the fireworks show launched from atop the Space Needle dangerous, according Dave Cuerpo with the Seattle Fire Department. He told KOMO News that the fire department will continually monitor the wind and urge cancellation of the fireworks if there are sustained winds of at least 25 mph or gusts exceeding 30 mph in the hours before midnight. “This is a safety precaution,” he said.

A spokesperson with Seattle Center told KOMO they are working in conjunction with Seattle Fire and if winds are sustained over 25 mph, they may postpone or cancel the fireworks. The spokesperson said the decision on the fireworks will be made just before the midnight show, but that the laser light show would go on regardless of weather.

Advertising

The wind advisory is expected to last until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Kovacik said.

She also said the mix of weather could lead to a few thunderstorms, some isolated lightning and even hail.

It sounds like the sky will have some kind of a show for those willing to bundle up outside regardless of which way the wind blows.