Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas week around Seattle probably won’t get their wish.

The National Weather Service’s Seattle office tweeted Saturday that a weather system moving through the area has the potential to bring Monday evening snowfall in the Cascade foothills and the northern Olympic Peninsula. But despite the initial warning, the likelihood of lowland snowfall is “marginal at best,” meteorologist Dustin Guy said Sunday morning.

“In my 20-plus years of doing this kind of forecasting in this area, this is not the kind of situation I look for for snow in our area,” he said. “If you’re up in the mountains, it’s good news for skiers. But if you’re pining for snow down low, it’s just not the kind of setup we need for it.”

At best, higher elevation areas east of Seattle could see “a mix of rain and snow, like some chunky rain,” Guy said, while parts of Snohomish County could possibly see discernible snowflakes. The best shot at any snowfall could come Monday evening as cold air filters through the area, though it’s not quite the cold Canadian blast that produces more ideal conditions for greater Seattle snowfall, he said.

Moving through the week, Tuesday through Thursday is expected to be dry, with rain returning in time for Christmas morning, Guy said.