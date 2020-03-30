I know, I know: It’s hard to care about the weather when you can’t go outside much. But maybe peeking at the storms will make you feel better about staying inside on a gloomy Monday.

The week starts with some unsettled weather as a front moves through the Puget Sound region, bringing heavy and widespread rain to the lowlands, snow to the mountain passes and blustery gusts of wind that could reach up to 20 to 30 knots, said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The intensity of Monday’s rain will fluctuate: early, heavy rains will be followed by a stretch of sun in the morning followed by bursts of heavy downpours and possibly hail. Hail is predicted in the mountains as well.

“It’ll take a little bit of time for the (cloud) coverage to fill in when we’re behind the front,” said meteorologist Matthew Cullen, also with the weather service. “But it will fill in and the heating from the day will generate more rain and lightning strikes.”

It is expected to warm up slightly through the week, with daytime highs creeping up to the mid- to upper 50s by the weekend and overnight lows climbing from the upper 30s to the low 40s. But precipitation, at least the light kind, will continue.

“It’s going to be mostly a nuisance rain,” Kovacik said. Not exciting, but steady and gray.

Seems kind of fitting, doesn’t it?

Good morning, earlybirds out there! Or folks who've perhaps been woken up by this rain! The rain is filling in across the region this morning, with snow showers likely beginning in the mountains. Winds are also picking up and will stay elevated for most of the day today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/uCmadZ7JcF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 30, 2020

Have essential travel planned across the Cascades on Monday? If so, expect periods of heavy snow at times as the next weather system impacts the area. Make sure to check @wsdot_passes for conditions before you head out! #wawx pic.twitter.com/aGubeZ8CSh — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 29, 2020

