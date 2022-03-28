A typical week of spring weather is in the cards for the Seattle area. After some on-and-off rain, we’ll see a day or two of blue-skied glory and warming temperatures ahead of weekend light showers.

After a mild weekend with temperatures in the low to mid-60s throughout much of the Puget Sound area, light and scattered showers are expected to return Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, high pressure will move into the region, bringing mostly clear, blue skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s or possibly low 60s, meteorologist Maddie Kristell said early Monday.

While there could be some clouds, “it won’t be wet,” she said.

On Wednesday, a dissipating or weakening front moves into the region with a bit of moisture, she said, but it won’t be too much.

It will be nice and dry again on Thursday and Friday, with mostly blue skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s Thursday and a few degrees warmer Friday, Kristell said.

On and off rain is expected to return this weekend.