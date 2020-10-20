If you’re one of those people who likes to see how long you can make it without turning on the heat, the end of this week will pose a real challenge.

Temperatures are expected to start dropping Tuesday — when our high will be in the 50s — so that, by Friday and through the weekend, highs will be in the chilly 40s and lows might be right at freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“We could see our first widespread frost for the fall season,” said weather service meteorologist Courtney Obergfell, who said the end of October or beginning of November is usually when our first frost arrives.

A weak weather system will bring some rain on Tuesday, and a much stronger one will bring heavier precipitation on Friday and into Saturday.

With the dropping temperatures, we could see an accumulation of snow at elevations above 2,000 feet and on the Cascade Mountain passes over the weekend, said Obergfell.

“If you’re heading out this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast,” she said.