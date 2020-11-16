Get ready for a one-two punch of weather systems — the first bringing rain and warmer temperatures, followed immediately by strong southerly winds and chillier air — before things start to dry out on Thursday.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the mid-50s as the warm front moves through the Puget Sound area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Reedy.

By Tuesday, we’ll cool down into the 40s and greet one of the stronger wind systems so far this season.

“We’re going to see some pretty strong winds with this front. It’s not too much of a concern for Seattle where we could see wind speeds in the 15-30 (mph) range and gusts up to 40. If there are loose branches out there, there could be some isolated power outages, but the big concern will be out on the coast and from Skagit (County) on north,” Reedy said Monday morning.

He said there will be a high-wind warning in effect for Bellingham and the coast from around 7 a.m. to sunset Tuesday.

As we get into Wednesday, the winds will subside but some showers will stick around. By Thursday we will enter the start of a drying period but temperatures will remain in the mid-40s, he said.

“Basically, we’re telling people it’s still November,” said Reedy.

THREAD: A one two punch of systems expected Mon – Tue, with conditions gradually drying for Thu & Fri. Lowland rain and rising snow levels expected Mon as a warm front pushes thru, followed by another front on Tue. Strong, gusty winds possible on Tue. Details 👇 [1/3] #wawx pic.twitter.com/s5Hq1x2EuM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 16, 2020