Brace yourself for a hot weekend, a scorching Monday and a couple of wild temperature swings as an upper-level ridge moves into the Puget Sound region, bringing what is likely to be our first 90-degree day of the year.

Friday will be a mild Seattle summer day with a high of about 72 degrees, according to Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

But we start to warm up on Saturday, slowly at first, with a predicted high of 75 to 78 degrees, he said.

On Sunday, we get a dramatic, 10-degree jump up into the mid- to upper 80s, he said.

And Monday is likely to be a scorcher, at 90 degrees in the Seattle metropolitan area, Reedy said. Our warmest day so far this year was on May 10, when we hit 87 degrees.

As the upper-level ridge moves out, it will be followed by an upper-level trough bringing temperatures down on Tuesday, when the highs are expected to be about 80 to 82 degrees, Reedy said.

Advertising

“Fortunately, we’ll feel the influence with an onshore flow of cooler marine air,” he said.

It will cool down more on Wednesday with a high in the mid- to upper 70s, and on Thursday, we’re back at about 75 degrees, he said.

“It’ll be hot, but thankfully, that doesn’t stick around,” Reedy said. “The next few days will be like the rest of 2020: a roller coaster.”

A little something for everyone in this forecast! Cool and cloudy today through Friday (with possible drizzle/a shower or two) & another warm-up with plenty of sunshine on the way for the weekend into Monday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/h1YGrVlVUw — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 23, 2020