If you have any outdoor weekend chores or activities requiring dry weather, try to get them done on Saturday afternoon — or Sunday morning at the latest.

Because after that, “it’s going to go downhill pretty fast from there,” according to Dustin Guy of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Some rain is likely Friday evening into Saturday morning, according to the Weather Service forecast, but it’s expected to dry out a bit from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday are predicted to be in the mid-50s.

But on Sunday, the next round of rain will begin, taking us into a “very wet Monday,” said Guy.

April is expected to be a bit cooler and wetter than average overall, as is typical in a La Niña year.