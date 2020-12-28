Maybe it was freezing fog that caused collisions in some parts of the Puget Sound area Monday morning, but it’s more likely the classic combination of wet roads and icy temperatures that played a role closer to Seattle, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Add in some dense and patchy fog and there’s no need for the exotic.

Freezing fog can happen, and the weather service tweeted a warning about it on Sunday.

Lows tonite upper 20s & 30s. Areas of fog/freezing fog as well, with visibility to 1/4 mile or less. Already seeing dense fog around #Tacoma; coverage to increase tonite for much of Pgt Snd & S Interior lowlands. Slow down & use low beams! #wawx pic.twitter.com/h4gsedyJJm — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 28, 2020

But meteorologist Gary Snyder said early Monday that, closer to Seattle, the roads are slick because of a weekend full of rain and below-freezing overnight temperatures.

Patchy fog is also dangerous for drivers, Snyder said.

“You’re driving along and it’s not foggy and then all of a sudden … ,” he said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that it closed Highway 520 at West Lake Sammamish “after several early morning collisions due to ice.” A little after 7 a.m., WSDOT tweeted it’s treating the highway for ice after moving all vehicles to the shoulder, and just before 8 a.m. it tweeted that 520 reopened.

Not long before the closure, WSDOT tweeted, “Getting reports that some parts of the highways are icy. We will be treating these spots. Please slow down this morning and give our crews room to work.”

The patchy fog should mostly burn off by the afternoon with fog returning Tuesday morning. Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with a southerly weather system bringing rain, wind and mountain snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Morning from the day shift! It was icy on the side streets on our way in so make sure to use caution on your commute and on sidewalks this morning! Patchy fog/freezing fog is around the Sound in places as well! #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 28, 2020