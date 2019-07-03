That was a decent little rain the Seattle area got on Tuesday. With nearly a half-inch recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, it was the wettest July 2 here since 1966.

While that could lower the chances of fires caused by explosives, it doesn’t much change the forecast for the Fourth. (It also doesn’t change local fireworks laws; be sure to check them before setting off any explosives yourself!)

Thursday is still looking to be dry, with cloud cover in the morning and partly sunny skies in the afternoon, said Kirby Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Clouds could return in the evening, he said.

Celebrants may have to wear a jacket after the sun goes down, but there shouldn’t be a significant impact on people’s ability to enjoy fireworks displays, Cook said.

W WA will see a gradual warming trend today and tomorrow. Highs today will be in the low 70s across the interior, while highs for #IndependenceDay2019 will climb into the mid 70s. You can find more info on your holiday forecast here: https://t.co/PkKM4kUqJs #WAwx pic.twitter.com/Q6kyIjJAu5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 3, 2019

Thursday’s highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s still have it looking like “the best day of the week” for sun, Cook said.

Friday is expected to be mostly dry as well, with clouds in the morning and a chance of sun in the afternoon. But that could give way in the evening, when the region gets its next good chance of overnight rain.

Saturday morning could be damp with a slight chance of rain, followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Sunday looks like it will be partly sunny with a slight chance of rain, Cook said.

If Tuesday had you feeling like summer weather was a distant dream, buck up: Even with the expected weekend drizzles, the last of the truly wet days is behind us for a while.

“Tuesday was it,” Cook said. “We’re not expecting any other significant systems to come through.”