People around here often say summer begins in earnest on July 5, based on years of damp or cloudy Fourth of July celebrations that make it common to see jackets on fireworks watchers.

But this year, forecasters say bundling up won’t be necessary: After a bit of cool-down and some rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, it looks like the sun will return Thursday.

We got a preview over the weekend, with a sunny Sunday that reached a high of 81 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, about 6 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Monday will follow suit but be slightly cooler, with clear, sunny skies and an expected high in the high 70s to low 80s, said meteorologist Kirby Cook of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The significant cool-down is expected Monday evening into Tuesday as a strengthening onshore flow brings cooler marine air, cloud cover and showers to the region, he said.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms and lightning in the Cascades and some parts of Lewis County, so Cook advises that outdoor enthusiasts be prepared to take cover.

Wednesday is also expected to be cool and cloudy, though likely less wet than Tuesday, he said.

But Thursday’s dry and mostly sunny conditions have it looking like “the best day of the week, except for Monday,” he said.

“High temperatures are likely to reach the mid- to upper 70s,” on Thursday, Cook said. “Our normal high is 75 degrees at Sea-Tac, with morning clouds and afternoon sun, and we are right in the neighborhood of typical.”

“The Fourth is looking pretty good,” he said.

Cook, however, will not be shooting off fireworks nor heading out to watch them.

“I avoid them,” he said. “Things are dry enough; we don’t need to shoot fire into the air and weeds.”