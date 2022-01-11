The atmospheric river of rain that arrived late Monday dumped another half-inch of water on Seattle, bringing the monthly total — so far — to 5.01 inches, a little under our normal monthly total of 5.78 inches, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

But that was just the warmup.

The bulk of the precipitation expected from the weather system that’s stalled over Western Washington will fall Tuesday and Wednesday, delivering an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain in the interior lowlands and 3 to 6 inches along the coast.

“Good chance we go past the monthly normal by the end of this rain event Wednesday,” NWS Seattle said early Tuesday on Twitter. But we’re still a long way from breaking the record for January, set in 1953 at 12.92 inches.

“Really heavy rain is the pattern through Wednesday morning in Seattle,” said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

Rivers in Grays Harbor, Jefferson and Clallam counties that flow out of the Olympics could begin flooding Tuesday.

In Mason County, heavy rain over the south slope of the Olympics is expected to push the Skokomish River at Potlatch above flood stage on Tuesday. Landslide risks remain through the end of the day Wednesday, DeFlitch said.

Flood warnings remain in effect through Thursday for King, Snohomish, Whatcom and Skagit counties.

A satellite image at noon on Monday–periods of rain will fall across Western Washington Tuesday and Wednesday in moist and mild southwest flow. pic.twitter.com/FVF2ao65xs — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 10, 2022

As of Monday evening, avalanche danger across the region had increased since earlier in the day. The Northwest Avalanche Center reported considerable danger at West Slopes North, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass and East Slopes Central.

West Slopes Central is seeing considerable avalanche danger below and near the treeline, and high danger above.

West Slopes South and East Slopes South face moderate avalanche danger.

At East Slopes North, moderate danger is reported below treeline, with considerable danger near and above.

Mount Hood is seeing low avalanche danger below and near treeline, and moderate danger above.

Less than a day after it reopened, White Pass — which was closed last week along with the region’s three other primary mountain passes — had to be shut down again due to a rockslide and unstable slopes west of the summit, said the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The state’s slide experts will be out on Tuesday to evaluate the risks and determine what needs to be done before the pass can be reopened safely, WSDOT said.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, where winds from the east have kept a shallow layer of cold air near the surface. That layer is creating freezing rain, according to WSDOT. By early Tuesday, a tenth of an inch of ice had already accumulated.