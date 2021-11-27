Heavy rainfall has brought increased risk of flooding to northwest Washington, and officials are warning that residents in Skagit and Whatcom counties — some already battered by flooding earlier this month — should again be prepared.

The National Weather Service isn’t expecting flooding this weekend to be as bad as the earlier devastation, said weather service meteorologist Steve Reedy. But moderate flooding was expected late Saturday and early Sunday in parts of northwest Washington, with heavier flooding possible along the Skagit River on Sunday afternoon.

A flood watch was issued for Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and King counties Saturday, as well as the Olympic Peninsula. Reedy said the warning would be extended through the weekend. To the east, Chelan and Okanogan counties are under a flood watch from Saturday night through Monday.

“We are looking for a fair amount of rivers to go into flood stage over the next 48 hours,” Reedy said Saturday afternoon.

Many locations under the warning were likely to approach flood stage late Saturday or early Sunday, when the rivers will crest before gradually receding, Reedy said. In Skagit and Whatcom counties, though, rivers likely will crest Sunday afternoon.

The Seattle metro area had received about half an inch of rain by Saturday afternoon and should see another half inch to an inch the rest of the weekend, Reedy said. Skagit and Whatcom counties and coastal areas could see more, with 1 to 2 inches expected into Monday.

The Skagit River is of particular concern, Reedy said. It’s expected to approach major flooding levels Sunday afternoon, although it may be more moderate depending on the amount of rainfall.

A flood watch means flooding is possible and that residents should stay updated and be prepared to move to higher ground. The National Weather Service will be monitoring conditions and will upgrade to a flood warning if residents should take action.

While any flooding is not expected to match what these communities saw a few weeks ago, the back-to-back rainfall leads to a “compounding issue,” Reedy said.

“We really didn’t get the chance to know what damage and changes were made to the rivers,” Reedy said. “There’s a little bit of unpredictability about what will occur with this current round.”

State officials are still assessing damage from earlier flooding. In Whatcom County, officials have said damage could run as high as $50 million. There, an estimated 75% of homes in Sumas sustained water damage and more than 500 rescues and evacuations were reported.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked in the county Saturday to repair Nooksack River levees damaged by flooding. The damage, as well as changes to the river, add uncertainty to the current situation.

“Even with repairs, the levee system has been stressed and could be vulnerable in the next storm event,” the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Washington State National Guard and local search and rescue teams are distributing sandbags and preparing for water rescues in case they are needed.

With the river flooding that is possible this weekend, here is a reminder to not drive through flooded roads, or around barricades! Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles, and it only takes 12" of water to sweep a car of the road! #TurnAroundDontDrown! #wawx pic.twitter.com/fuVs95XpXP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 27, 2021

Residents in flood watch areas should know where to seek higher ground, prepare with sandbags and remember not to drive into standing water, Reedy said. They should also be prepared for rockslides and landslides.

The atmospheric river brought not only rain, but also warm air into the region, raising snow levels. Travelers driving through the passes shouldn’t face snow or ice.

The rain should also end soon, he said.

Western Washington should see a break in the rain late Monday, and possibly into Tuesday morning, before the next weather system makes its way here.

“And fortunately that system doesn’t look like it will stay with us for too long,” Reedy said. “Once that leaves us Wednesday, it looks like the last half of the week will be pretty dry.”