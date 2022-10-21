The first significant snow of the season fell Friday over Paradise, an area at about 5,400 feet on the south slope of Mount Rainier, where the temperature fell to 29 degrees in the evening.

Temperatures dropped 20 degrees from Thursday and 40 degrees from Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy, who said the dramatic change is caused by colder air funnel systems moving into the region.

Rain and snow will continue to fall through the evening at Mount Rainier National Park, with Paradise likely to see 2 to 6 inches of snowfall overnight, according to the weather service. The area will see an additional 2 inches of snow on Saturday.

Rain is likely to continue Saturday, and on Sunday the sun is expected to make an appearance in the morning before clouds cover the sky in the evening.