A series of weather systems blowing through the Seattle area will likely keep the whole week wet, with lighter rain at the beginning of the week and heavier rain and colder weather toward the end, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“We’re expecting to see quite a few fast-moving systems through the region over the next couple days,” weather service meteorologist Samantha Borth said Monday morning. “There’s a chance of showers every day this week.”

A wet weather pattern is forecast for the coming work week. Although it will be wet, no river flooding is currently expected. Highs for this period mainly in the mid 40s and 50s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Pm6cHZSfna — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 2, 2020

As the rain gets heavier by midweek, we can also expect snow in the mountains, Borth said.

Temperatures will likely cool as the week goes on, too. The beginning of the week will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. In the second half of the week, highs cool to the mid- to upper 40s and overnight lows could dip toward freezing, with predicted temperatures in the mid- to low 30s, Borth said.

The wet weather is expected to “linger into the weekend … at least,” she said.

A few showers around for the morning commute! #wawx pic.twitter.com/69wmcxIM8F — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 2, 2020