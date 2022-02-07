Wait? Is winter over?

Nope, not yet, but it’s going to be the kind of week that makes you start to think it’s safe to come out of hibernation.

Light rain and scattered showers are expected from a weak front Monday morning. Rain is forecast on the Olympic Peninsula, and clouds and morning fog are expected for the rest of the Puget Sound region, likely through Tuesday.

But after that, it’s looking like it’s going to be a “pretty nice week,” with dry, sunny days and temperatures in the 50s, according to Justin DeFlitch of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

And that pattern looks like it’s going to hold through the weekend.

But don’t get too excited and put away your coats and rainboots just yet, DeFlitch warned. The Seattle area is known for what locals call “false spring,” which occurs every year sometime in February or March. The weather is so lovely we mistakenly think winter is over. And then it starts to rain again.

But what can you do in the meantime other than simply enjoy it? Might as well get outside, listen to the birds, take heart from the budding plants.

The overnight lows will still drop down into the 30s from Wednesday on, said DeFlitch, and that “should be cool enough to remind us it’s still winter.”