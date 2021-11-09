If you received a tornado warning on your phone, rest easy. There is currently no tornado warning in Seattle, King County or elsewhere in Washington state.

The National Weather Service clarified that no tornado warning was issued in Seattle, after multiple reports of people receiving phone alerts telling them to take shelter shortly after noon in areas including Ballard, First Hill, Greenwood, Bainbridge Island and the University District.

There was a tornado warning issued for Silverdale, Tracyton and Seabeck in Kitsap County around 11:40 a.m., but it was withdrawn around 12:15 p.m.

“We saw some rotation on the thunderstorm near Silverdale … but we’re all clear right now. Nothing has materialized,” said NWS meteorologist Mike McFarland.

The warning issued for Silverdale was erroneously sent to some people in Seattle.

McFarland says he believes there may have been some miscommunication between NWS and cellphone carriers and their customers. Not everyone in Seattle received an alert, he said.

NWS Seattle is asking users who received warnings to send in their location and cellphone carriers on Twitter.

The false alarm did not prevent the West Seattle Water Taxi from announcing a cancellation to its 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. departures from Pier 50 in downtown Seattle due to the tornado warning.

NO TORNADO warnings for Seattle! #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 9, 2021

Seattle could see some thunderstorms in the early afternoon, though the main weather event was the wind advisory this morning, McFarland said.