A falling tree killed a woman Monday in Fall City, officials said.

Authorities were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the 32200 block of Southeast 46th Street, where they found the woman who had been struck, said Manny Apostol, a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Fire and rescue crews performed CPR, Apostol said, but the woman died from her injuries.

The tree fell during a wind advisory that warned of strong gusts in several portions of the state, including King County. Strong winds were reported in the area where the tree fell, Apostol said.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and the King County medical examiner is expected to determine an official cause and manner of death in the coming days.