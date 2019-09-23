Pull out your thicker down comforters and get ready to close your windows at night, because we’re jumping headlong into autumn.

On the first day of fall, we’re looking ahead to a week full of spotty showers, widespread rain and a few sun breaks. Temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal, and we could even see some snow in the mountains.

The first weak weather system will move through the Puget Sound area Monday afternoon through Tuesday, bringing scattered showers through the region, said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

There’s a chance of clearing on Wednesday, which is likely to be the driest day we see this week, he said. By Wednesday evening, however, the next frontal system will be moving into the region, bringing heavier and more widespread rain, DeFlitch said.

All these fronts will be coming in from over the Pacific Ocean and will bring cooler temperatures that are expected to lower the freezing temperature from 10,000 feet elevation down to 3,000 feet, according to the weather service. That could mean fresh snow in the mountains if the forecast for precipitation remains unchanged.

The three-month outlook for fall from the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center is that the coming season could be slightly warmer than usual, DeFlitch said.

But the short-term forecast indicates we’ll be seeing cooler than average daytime and nighttime temperatures over the next 10 to 14 days, he said.

“We’ll start noticing it feels like fall right away,” he said.