Those 80-degree days we just had could have been our last blast of summer.

That’s right. “Fall is coming,” Gary Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said Friday morning.

Temperatures in the 70s, or even upper 60s, are expected this weekend and through most of next week.

“It’s not a cold snap,” Schneider said, “but it will be cooler.”

Temperatures through next week are forecast to remain slightly cooler than the 74 degrees that is normal for this time of year, he said.

2 pm temperature at Sea-Tac airport 75°. This is the 8th day out of 9 with above normal high temps in September. Looks like we are going to go on a prolonged streak of below normal temperatures beginning tomorrow. In the meantime, moody afternoon scenes on Lake Washington. #wawx pic.twitter.com/kCamfDry40 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 9, 2021

We could then have a front move in with some rain on Friday or Saturday of next week, he said.

If we do not get the rain, we could end up with the driest summer ever recorded in Seattle, with only .11 inches of rain recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport between June 21 and Sept. 9.

Thinking we have had dry summers lately…if so you are right. Using June 21st to Sept. 20th for summer 3 out of the top 6 driest in Seattle since 1945 have occurred in the last 5 years.

1. 0.11" 2021

2. 0.50" 2017

3. 1.28" 1988

4. 1.33" 1987

5. 1.34" 2006

6. 1.36" 2018 #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 10, 2021

But, Schneider said, “we could have a pretty good rain come in Friday or Saturday.”