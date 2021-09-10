Those 80-degree days we just had could have been our last blast of summer.
That’s right. “Fall is coming,” Gary Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said Friday morning.
Temperatures in the 70s, or even upper 60s, are expected this weekend and through most of next week.
“It’s not a cold snap,” Schneider said, “but it will be cooler.”
Temperatures through next week are forecast to remain slightly cooler than the 74 degrees that is normal for this time of year, he said.
We could then have a front move in with some rain on Friday or Saturday of next week, he said.
If we do not get the rain, we could end up with the driest summer ever recorded in Seattle, with only .11 inches of rain recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport between June 21 and Sept. 9.
But, Schneider said, “we could have a pretty good rain come in Friday or Saturday.”
