Thanks for the visit, summer. See you next year.

Over the next two days, Western Washington will see chances of showers with pleasant highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But by Wednesday, we’ll be unmistakably in the wet season, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It’s definitely going to feel like fall on the first day of fall,” he said Monday. Autumn officially begins Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Puget Sound region could get its first wind advisory of the season, Felton said, and gusts on the coast could reach 40 to 45 miles per hour. The system bringing strong wind could also dump lots of rain — up to an inch in some areas, he said.

On Thursday, we’ll see more showers, Felton said, before another major wet weather system comes through on Friday.

“Yep,” Felton said of the new season, “we’re off and running.”

I should point out that this first real front of fall looks like it could be the first gale of the season for the typically windy marine areas (coast and north). In Seattle, really just a breezy day. Here's a UW forecast for the wind before daybreak on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/vSW6hiMhmB — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 20, 2020