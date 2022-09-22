Here comes fall — and a slight chance of rain in the Puget Sound region.

Cool marine air from a weather system off the coast will blow into the Seattle area Thursday, gathering strength, scrubbing out smoke that blanketed the region this week and maybe bringing rain on Friday, according to the National Weather Service Seattle.

It won’t be much precipitation, according to meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz, but could dampen lingering fire danger from what turned out to be the driest Seattle summer on record.

Seattle recorded just a half-inch of rain over the 93 days of summer, the weather service said.

With astronomical fall arriving tomorrow, how did Seattle rank in rainfall this summer?

Not surprisingly, the driest on record.



Not surprisingly, the driest on record.#wawx pic.twitter.com/8yzu3y9kVM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 21, 2022

Thursday marks the start of astronomical fall, and once we get past Friday, we could be in for a few days of mild early fall weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s, Mazurkiewicz said.

Enjoy it if you can. On Monday, the sun will set around 7 p.m. and after that we’ll begin losing daylight fast.

The amount of daylight and twilight Washington gets doesn’t increase or decrease at a steady pace from one day to the next, either. Rather, it changes slowly near the solstices in December and June and quickly near the equinoxes in March and September.

At our latitude of 47.6 degrees, Seattle feels the extremes of the solstices more than nearly any other city in the Lower 48, with 16 hours of daylight and two hours of nautical twilight on our longest day and only eight hours of light on Dec. 21.

“In California, and other places, where the days and nights don’t fluctuate so much, it’s not that big of a deal,” Justin Shaw of the Seattle Weather Blog has explained, “but here we are descending down a mountain and picking up speed as we go.”