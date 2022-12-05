Seattle, Mother Nature is serving up a side of icy conditions with your brrr-eakfast this morning.

Last week’s storm system has finally departed the region, leaving subfreezing temperatures and black ice in its wake Monday morning.

Overnight lows in Pierce County and north of Snohomish County, where temperatures are in the 20s, turned Sunday’s slushy roads into ice rinks, said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Use caution during the morning commute with areas of sub-freezing temperatures and black ice #wawx pic.twitter.com/mwZe3cTHNq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 5, 2022

Because of the icy conditions, Puyallup schools are closed Monday. Tacoma, Federal Way and Auburn schools are operating on delayed schedules.

Once the sun is up, slick roads will start to improve.

The rest of Monday “will be kind of stale” — clouds, dry conditions and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s will carry the Puget Sound area into Wednesday, DeFlitch said Monday morning.

Another weather system is forecast to move in Thursday morning, expected to bring rain to the Seattle area and snow to the mountains.