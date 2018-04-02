A woman was killed in a wreck on I-90 near North Bend in icy conditions Sunday night. A winter weather advisory is in effect through most of Monday morning.

Temperatures dipped into the 20s in many areas of the Puget Sound region overnight Sunday and early Monday, bringing April snow to some areas and causing spinouts and collisions that closed at least one mountain pass.

Interstate 90 was closed overnight between North Bend and Ellensburg, due in part to a fatal crash near North Bend after 7 p.m. Sunday that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, according to police.

The wreck occurred after a blast of frigid weather in the mountains led to multiple spinout accidents, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

Snoqualmie Pass, which got about 14 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, reopened at 8 a.m. A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service in Seattle is expected to remain in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

Stevens Pass will also be closed on Monday from 7 to 9 a.m. for avalanche control work.

Winter weather advisory for the Cascades extended through 11 AM PDT above 1000 feet for an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow and localized amounts up to 6 inches. #wawx pic.twitter.com/zYvAD3I4U6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 2, 2018

Gary Schneider, a meteorologist with the weather service, said showers and snow in the mountains should generally wind down as the day goes on, though there could be some snow that sticks on the ground in Snohomish County areas.

“It is pretty late, but we’ve had snow in the middle of April before,” he said.

Monday night and Tuesday are expected to be cool again, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s and highs in the low 50s. Normal temperature for this date is around 56 degrees, Schneider said.

He said temperatures will start to warm up over the course of the week, but it will get wetter as it gets warmer.