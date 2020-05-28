Of course it’s going to start raining again on Saturday after two warm days Thursday and Friday. But does “weekend” even mean anything anymore?

A layer of high clouds on Thursday won’t keep it from being partly to mostly sunny and the warmest day of the week with a predicted high of 80 degrees, according to Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

That’s warmer than the average 67 degrees for this time of year, yes, but nowhere near the record high for the day of 92 degrees, he said. “We won’t get there today.”

Friday will be a little cooler, in the mid 70s, before the weather turns again.

Guy said there’s a chance of thunderstorms and a forecast for an “especially wet” Saturday afternoon and evening.

The rain is expected to taper off Sunday, followed by a drier start to next week, he said.

Guy said it’s typical for the Seattle area to get a couple of days with temperatures in the 80s in May. If it reaches 80 on Thursday, that will be the fourth time this month, he said.