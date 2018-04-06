Get ready for "unsettled" systems rolling into the region, beginning this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Enjoy what will surely feel like a balmy Friday in the Seattle region, with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s and only a chance of showers before cooler weather, wind and rain strike again.

The weekend won’t be that unusual for the spring, but a series of unsettled systems will likely bring wet weather and winds up to 40 mph to the Puget Sound area, according to Ni Cushmeer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It looks like the winds are going to pick up tonight and tomorrow; it’s going to be windy and pretty wet,” Cushmeer said Friday.

The coast will see the strongest winds, with gusts up to 60 mph, and the Olympic Peninsula will see the heaviest rains, she said.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-50s on Saturday before cooling down a bit on Sunday.

On Monday, forecasters predict there will be a slight break between systems with dry weather, a chance of sun and temperatures back up in the mid-60s before things become “unsettled” again, said Cushmeer.

Cushmeer said it might be a good weekend for staying in bed — or possibly pulling weeds since the roots will be wet and loose.

“It will be too messy for most yard work,” she said, “but weeding sounds good.”