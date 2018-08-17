Early morning clouds are expected to give way to sun and blue skies this weekend, before smoke makes its way back to the Seattle region Sunday afternoon.

After a stretch of smoke-filled skies, the Seattle area can expect sun and blue skies after morning clouds burn off Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid- to low 70s, meteorologists say.

“It’s almost the best kind of summer day around here, because starting the day off with a few clouds delays the heat a bit,” said Andy Haner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The nice weather will only last a few days, though. Haze will return to the region Sunday afternoon, after smoke bottled up in British Columbia makes its way to the Seattle region, Haner said. Monday will be especially smoky, he said, and there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Some early clouds on Friday will clear by the afternoon as a mostly sunny weekend is in store! Temperatures are also expected to warm into the low 80's for many places by Sunday. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/b4IEOJS3o0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 16, 2018

While Seattle experienced poor air quality most of the week—at one point beating out Beijing for dirtiest air—Haner said the air quality has improved significantly in the past day. The air-quality monitoring station in the South Seattle-Beacon Hill area is reporting good air quality, while the station near the International District is showing moderate air quality.

“Today and tomorrow should be fine days for people to carry on with their plans as far as air quality goes,” Haner said.

The thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday could bring showers, but the rain likely won’t be heavy or steady enough to clear out the air, he said.

Even before the summer wildfire season started, Washington air contained small particles of pollution that are hazardous for health, according to a recent report. Researchers say the summer smoke could become more common in the Pacific Northwest, as warmer temperatures increase the likelihood of wildfires.