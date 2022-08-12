Before some more intense heat arrives, we’re in for a couple of those beautiful Seattle-area summer days that keep us holding on through other weather.

We’ll get some sunny days in the mid to upper 70s, with a slight cool breeze and blue skies through most of the weekend.

The highs on Friday are expected to be in the upper 70s, brushing up against 80, with clear skies, according Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

A weak disturbance is expected to move in Saturday, bringing cloud cover and cooler temperatures, McMillian said Friday morning, with highs in the mid-70s expected.

By Sunday and Monday, the highs are predicted to be in the lower 80s. Temperatures are predicted to rise into the mid to upper 80s — and possibly even hit the 90s — on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday is likely to be the hottest, according to meteorologist Matthew Cullen.

The weather service is not expecting all three days to be above 90. So far this year, Seattle has seen 10 days with 90-degree or above weather. The record for a year is 12 days, set in 2015.