After all the chilly weather we’ve had lately, a dry day with temperatures in the upper 60s sounds great, so we’d better get out and enjoy Wednesday.

Or at least mow the lawn, wash the car and do anything else we need dry weather for. After Wednesday, the rest of the week and the Juneteenth long holiday weekend don’t look like they will be a complete washout, according to Carly Kovacik of the National Weather Service in Seattle. But there will be some rain.

We have two systems lurking, she said, one off the coast that’s likely to hit Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. It doesn’t have a lot moisture in it, Kovacik said, but there will be widespread showers.

Good morning, W WA! Conditions will remain mostly dry thru the day today before another system arrives later tonight into Thursday for another round of showers. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s across the region. 📸: @space_needle #wawx pic.twitter.com/DEQ9MHKJqq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 15, 2022

We get another dry spell Thursday evening into Friday morning before a stronger system pushes in from the south, she said. Expect widely scattered — but not drenching — showers much of Friday and Saturday.

We can expect our next fully dry day on Tuesday, said Kovacik.

Of course. In true Seattle fashion, the next dry day will be the day after our three-day holiday weekend.