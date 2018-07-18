Temperatures in the Seattle area are expected to drop to the mid-70s through Friday.
After seven straight days of heat, with temperatures that soared into the 90s, the next three days are going to feel comparatively cool.
“People who don’t like heat are going to be happy today through Friday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy said on Wednesday.
Guy said high temperatures should be in the mid-70s through the end of the work week, which is about average for this time of year, he said. That compares with an average of 88 degrees in Seattle over the past week.
“It’s just a whole lot of normal, but it’s going to feel weird because of how warm it’s been,” Guy added. “Enjoy it while you can, because it’ll start to warm up on Saturday and by the first part of next week we could be cracking 90 again.”
