Seattle and friends will get a little taste of warmth on Thursday, and perhaps Friday, before another cold front blows in for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It’s not super spring-y, but we’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s,” said meteorologist Mike McFarland.

He said high temperatures in Seattle are expected to reach about 55 degrees Thursday while some Eastside areas could see temperatures in the high 50s. McFarland said he doubted temperatures would reach 60 and that the forecast is not exceptional or rare for this time of year.

“This is not very unusual,” he said. “We have a weak ridge of high pressure over us today (Thursday).”

On Friday, though, things will start to cool down as a cool upper level trough rolls in, he said.

McFarland said it’s likely to be rainy and cool through the weekend and into at least Monday and Tuesday.

“We will see some sunshine this afternoon and it’s pretty but it’s just a nice day before the front comes in,” he said.