"The 80s are pretty rare in April in Seattle," says a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle.

It’s going to be hot again on Thursday with the temperature expected to hit 80 degrees, but prepare for a cool-down on Friday and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather-service meteorologist Dana Felton added up some numbers and found that of the 2,216 days in April since temperatures started being recorded in 1945 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, we’ve hit 80 degrees 16 times.

If we hit that mark Thursday, and Felton said the odds are pretty darn good that we will, that will make day 17.

That means it’s been this warm less than 1 percent of recorded April days.

“The 80s are pretty rare in April in Seattle,” Felton said.

But sun lovers ought to enjoy the heat while they can, as those who are fond of cooler weather need only endure Thursday as temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-60s by Friday.

“It’s definitely the end of the run,” he said. “We’ll be back to normal tomorrow.”

Thursday caps a week of mostly warmer-than-usual temperatures that saw a high of 69 degrees on Monday, a record-breaking 77 degrees on Tuesday and 75 degrees on Wednesday.

The cooler temperatures and some rain are expected to last through the middle of next week. Then it’s expected to be sunny and warm again with highs in the mid- to upper- 60s.