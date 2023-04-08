Easter Sunday promises to be a soggy, windy affair across Western Washington.
An atmospheric river will take aim at the region beginning Sunday morning, with steady rain likely through most of the day, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch. “It’s certainly going to be a damp Easter.”
In fact, it could be the wettest day of the year so far for the Seattle area. That record is now owned by Jan. 12, with 0.46 inches of rain. Sunday’s storm is likely to bring three-quarters to 1 inch of rain to most areas south of Everett.
“The rain is going to be heaviest along the Pacific coast and in the mountains,” DeFlitch said.
If that’s not enough to spoil your Easter egg hunt, the moisture will be accompanied by winds up to 30 to 40 mph in spots.
Monday will be more of the same as another system sweeps through, but drier and warmer weather might be ahead. “It looks like we’ll see a warm-up later next week — maybe Friday into the weekend,” DeFlitch said. “But it’s a little too early to tell.”
