It’s been more than a month since the Seattle area had a stretch of dry weather, but the coming days should give us a chance to emerge from our soggy cocoons, catch up on unfinished outdoor activities and maybe even soak up a little sun.

The National Weather Service in Seattle is forecasting a spell of rainless days that should last through the weekend and into next week, possibly even through Wednesday.

“We’re going to take a little break from the rain,” said meteorologist Dustin Guy.

That’s not particularly unusual — yes, Seattle gets some dry days in January — but “it’s not the prevailing pattern, and it’s going to feel like a big deal since it’s rained so much in the last 30 days,” Guy said.

For the next four or five days, a high-pressure ridge building to the east of the Cascades will deflect weather systems headed toward shore from the Pacific to either Canada in the north or California to the south, he said.

Coastal regions saw some rain on Friday morning, he said, but inland, the day was expected to bring few clouds and mild, dry weather.

The last time the Puget Sound region saw five dry days in a row was Dec. 3-7, Guy said.

Get out and enjoy it, he said. You never know when the next one will come around.