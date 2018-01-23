Weather This rain isn’t going away Originally published January 23, 2018 at 5:25 pmUpdated January 23, 2018 at 5:29 pm Share story By Steve Ringman Alan BernerSeattle Times staff photographers Related Stories Satellite images reveal ‘parade’ of wet weather systems headed for the Pacific Northwest January 23, 2018 Are you ready? Here comes a deluge of rain, snow across Western Washington January 23, 2018 Weather Channel co-founder dies; doubted climate science January 22, 2018 Washington’s coast battered by major waves, flooding January 20, 2018 Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com.Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySatellite images reveal ‘parade’ of wet weather systems headed for the Pacific Northwest
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.